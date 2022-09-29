One Killed In Hospital Shooting In US' Arkansas, Shooter In Custody

At least one person was killed after a shooting at a hospital north of Little Rock which is the capital city of the American state of Arkansas, on Wednesday, September 28, according to a report by IANS.

As per the Xinhua news agency who cited Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar.

The CHI St. Vincent North hospital was placed on a lockdown around 11:20 a.m. when there was a "suspected incident" in progress.

Several Arkansas police agencies were at the scene of the active shooter incident in the hospital in Sherwood area of Little Rock on Wednesday morning.

According to THV11 Media reports, the police confirmed at 12:30 p.m. that a suspect was in custody.

The person who died from a gunshot wound was identified as Layton Whitfield by the Sherwood police.