‘One China’ Principle: What This Means for China and Taiwan

The tense triangular relationship between the United States (US), China, and Taiwan has emerged once again amid escalating military tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

The status of the small, densely populated island off the south-east coast of the Chinese mainland is hotly contested and there are almost daily news reports predicting that a newly assertive China may soon take action – military or otherwise – to forcibly reincorporate Taiwan.

We have been here before, though, and to see such action as inevitable would be misguided.