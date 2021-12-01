Biden’s Indo-Pacific Adviser Warns that China Wants to 'Break Australia'

Campbell also said that President Biden had, in his latest virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, talked about Beijing’s hostile trade policies against Australian exports.

Talking about the AUKUS deal, Campbell said Australia and the US were going to "operate and share perspectives much more" than they had in the past, and that the pact was "meant to be additive and create new capacities".

"I think what I’m suggesting is that Australian sailors will have the opportunity to serve on American vessels and vice versa. I think you can expect American submarines to port more commonly in Australian ports," Campbell added.