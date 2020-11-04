Trump Says Democrats Stealing Poll; ‘On Track to Win,’ Says Biden

In a tweet that Twitter flagged, Trump said they were “up big” and that Democrats were trying to steal the election. The Quint US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to declare that he would be making a statement on Tuesday night, claiming a “big win”. | (Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint) World In a tweet that Twitter flagged, Trump said they were “up big” and that Democrats were trying to steal the election.

As US media continues to project results for the races in various states in the US presidential polls, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to declare that he would be making a statement on Tuesday night, claiming a “big win”.

Further, in a tweet that Twitter labelled as disputed or misleading, Trump also said that they were “up big” and that the Democrats were trying to steal the election.

‘On Track to Win Election’: Biden

Meanwhile, Joe Biden addressed supporters in his home state of Delaware, saying that he believed “we’re on track to win this election.” “We knew this was going to be long,” Biden said. “But look: we feel good about where we are. We really do.” The former vice president also emphasised that it was essential to wait until every vote was counted to determine the winner of the presidential election.