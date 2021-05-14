Oli Reappointed as Nepal PM, After Oppn Fails to Prove Majority

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari reappointed KP Sharma Oli as Prime Minister on Thursday, 13 May, as Opposition parties failed to secure majority seats in the House to form a new government.
Oli was reappointed in his capacity as chairman of the largest political party, the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) (Unified Marxist-Leninist) in the House of Representatives as per Article 78 (3) of the Constitution of Nepal, PTI reported.
President Bhandari will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Oli at a ceremony at Shital Niwas on Friday.
A vote of confidence at the House will have to be taken by Oli within 30 days, failing which, an attempt to form a government under Article 76 (5) would be initiated. Should both the steps fail, the House may face another dissolution and the country will move towards the direction of early elections, The Himalayan Times reported.
Although Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba had received support from CPN Maoist chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, he could not get full support from the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).
Nepali Congress and Maoist Centre have 61 and 49 seats in the lower house. Their combined strength was 110, which is insufficient to win majority vote.
At present, 136 votes are needed to form a majority government. The JSP has 32 seats in the House. Had it extended its support, Deuba would have gotten the chance to become the PM.
(With inputs from PTI and The Himalayan Times)
