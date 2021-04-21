Cops Shoots Dead 15-Year-Old Ohio Girl Same Day as Chauvin Verdict

(Photo Courtesy: Videograb/Twitter)
As a jury in Minnesota convicted a former cop on multiple counts for killing a black man, in another part of the US, on Tuesday, 20 April, an Ohio Colombus police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black girl.
Soon, around 50 protesters gathered at the spot holding placards of #BlackLivesMatter and registering their dissent against racism and police brutality against Africa-Americans.
This incident came minutes after the conviction of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's murder. The ex-cop – who had pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck, which eventually killed him – was found guilty on counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after 10 hours of deliberation.
The victim has been identified as Makiyah Bryant. The police's version of events, as per local media reports, stated that they were responding to a 911 phone call which claimed a female was trying to stab them and then hung up.
Makiyah’s aunt Hazel Bryant told The Columbus Dispatch that her niece was involved in an altercation with a person at the foster home she lived on Legion Lane. She however, maintains that her niece dropped the knife she was holding before the police officer shot her multiple times.
The girl was admitted to a hospital, but succumbed to her wounds. There was no other casualty.
On the night of the Chauvin verdict, US President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris addressed a Press conference from the White House. Harris said, “We are all a part of George Floyd’s legacy. And our job now is to honor it and to honor him,” Harris said.
Biden added, "No one should be above the law, and today's verdict sends that message. But it's not enough. We can't stop here.”
The President added that people should not be wary of the police.
(With inputs from The Columbus Dispatch)
