Trump Govt Official Alleges Former US Prez Tested COVID +Ve Before Biden Debate

Just before Trump's presidential helicopter was about to take off to take him to Pennsylvania for a rally, Meadows writes that the White House doctor, Sean Conley, had called to inform that the president had tested positive.

The former physician to the President Trump had asked Meadows to "stop the president from leaving" because "he [had] just tested positive for Covid."

Trump's flight couldn't be stopped but when the chief of staff later had a call with him, the latter broke the news.

"Mr President, I’ve got some bad news. You’ve tested positive for Covid-19."

Trump, according to Meadows, replied with "Oh spit, you’ve gotta be trucking lidding me", which is a slang for "oh you've got to be kidding me."