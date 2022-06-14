What Is the Northern Ireland Protocol? How & Why Does the UK Want to Change It?

Special trading arrangements between the UK and Northern Ireland, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, which were agreed with the EU in 2019 and implemented at the start of 2021, have been a constant point of contention between London, Belfast, and Brussels.

The only reason that the EU is involved is that Northern Ireland has a land border with a country which is part of the alliance – Ireland.

When Brexit happened, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland exited the EU.

Now, the issue here is trade. Pre-brexit, it was easy to transport goods across the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland because both were part of the EU (when Britain was still part of the EU). Both countries had the same rules, and bureaucratic procedures like border checks or paperwork were not required.