Nobel Peace Prize-Winning Russian Journalist Dmitry Muratove Attacked on Train

Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Dmitry Muratove, was attacked on Thursday, 7 April, while he was on a train. An unknown assailant sprayed paint over him, reported his newspaper Novaya Gazeta.
The train was headed to the southeastern city of Samara from Moscow.
"An unknown assailant attacked the chief editor of Novaya Gazeta and the Nobel prize winner in a train coach," the newspaper reported.
Prior to defacing him with the paint the attacker shouted: "Muratov, here's to you for our boys," the independent publication reported.
A spokeswoman from Novaya Gazeta said that Muratov's condition is "satisfactory" and that hospitalisation was not required. "He carried on with the journey," she said as per The Washington Post adding that Muratov had run behind his attacker and took a picture of him. The police later came to get information regarding the attack, she said.
Last month, Novaya Gazeta had said that it was suspending publication until the conflict ceases in Ukraine. This after the publication received two warnings from Russian communication regulator Roskomnadzor.
“Two warnings from Roskomnadzor in a year risks a revocation of our media licence,” the newspaper had said.
Following Russia's invasion in Ukraine, several journalists have fled the country fearing that they might be arrested for reporting basic facts about the war. Multiple publications including the BBC had briefly suspened its operations after Russia introduced a new law that would punish anyone spreading "fake news" about the country with up to 15 years of imprisonment.
The attack also comes at a time when several other journalists in the country are facing similar abuses.
Last year, Muratov had won the Nobel Peace Prize along with editor Maria Ressa for their "efforts to safegaurd freedom of expression, a precondition to democracy." The 60-year-old has been leading Novaya Gazeta for several decades. The paper is known for pathbreaking investigative journalism.
(With inputs from The Washington Post.)
