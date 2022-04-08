Nobel Peace Prize-Winning Russian Journalist Dmitry Muratove Attacked on Train

Russian journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Dmitry Muratove, was attacked on Thursday, 7 April, while he was on a train. An unknown assailant sprayed paint over him, reported his newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

The train was headed to the southeastern city of Samara from Moscow.

"An unknown assailant attacked the chief editor of Novaya Gazeta and the Nobel prize winner in a train coach," the newspaper reported.