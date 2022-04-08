Ukraine Forces Now Control Sumy Region Bordering Russia: Governor

Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on Friday, 8 April, that the entire northeast region of the city along the Russian border is now under the control of Ukrainian forces. Mines in the region are being cleared, he added.

Alluding to Russian troops, he said on social media that "the area is free of orcs". He, however, asked residents to be careful and warned them against returning as the area was yet to be cleared of mines.

The area is clear of Russian forces, but explosions are still being heard as rescue workers are clearing ammunition left by the Russian forces, he said.

Russian forces had recently withdrawn from the territory in the north and around the capital city of Kyiv as they moved to the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions.