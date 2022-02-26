‘No to War’ Say Thousands of Russians Protesting Against Attacks on Ukraine

Over 700 people were detained by the Russian police at anti-war protests across the country after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine, stated foreign media reports.

Around 2,000 people gathered near Pushkin Square in central Moscow, and up to 1,000 people gathered in the former imperial capital Saint Petersburg, according to AFP.

Thousands of people took to streets across Russia to protest, saying “no to war” and standing in solidarity with Ukrainians. Videos of the anti-war protests have gone viral on social media.