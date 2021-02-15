First Woman, First African to Lead WTO: Who’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala?

She rose to the position of managing director in 2007 and took charge of development programmes in Africa, South Asia, Europe and Central Asia.

According to the World Bank, Dr Okonjo-Iweala was recently appointed as AU COVID-19 Special Envoy (Finance) and WHO COVID-19 Special Envoy, prior to which she was chair of the Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (2016-2020) and of the African Risk Capacity, ARC (2014-2020).

She is currently co-chair of The Global Commission on the Economy and Climate, is also a board member of Standard Chartered and Twitter.

When Twitter took a call to ban Donald Trump over the Capitol riots, Dr Okonjo-Iweala had said in an interview to Arise TV, “Let’s wait and see, I don’t want to pre-judge or comment on anything. I don’t want to go beyond what I am willing to say, but let’s wait and see. These are very difficult times in the world. We all saw what happened in the United States. We have to be very careful. We would see what the future would be for the tech companies.”