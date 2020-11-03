Selzer Poll of Iowa Voters Shows Trump Leading Biden by 7 Points

Even as several national opinion polls show Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the lead for the presidential position, a new Des Moines Register/Selzer and Co poll of likely voters in Iowa has placed US President Donald Trump ahead by 48 percent to 41 percent for Biden, CNN reports. While Biden has so far been leading in most states crucial for a win and by wider margins than Hillary Clinton back in 2016, the Selzer poll is an obstacle to what appears to be a cruising win for Biden.

If correct, the poll puts Trump in a better position than assumed, reports CNN, which opens up the possibility of a close race.

The Selzer poll has a history of accurately predicting the winner. Back in 2016, the Des Moines Register reported that the poll had placed Trump ahead of Clinton by seven points, the same as this time. Trump eventually ended up winning by nine points.

Even with regard to the 2008 Iowa Democratic caucuses, the poll ended up being accurate. This begs the question – is Trump in a much better place than we know of? One cannot rule out the possibility of Trump’s victory in other states, if the Iowa Selzer Poll is deemed true. The findings of the Selzer Poll cannot be dismissed even though they are the contrary to the findings of most other popular polls.

Reuters/Ipsos Poll Shows Biden Ahead

Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday, 2 November, shows that Biden seems to hold a narrow yet steady lead over Trump in the fight to become the next President of the United States of America. The poll shows that Biden has a narrow lead over Trump in the battleground state of Florida, while the two are statistically tied in the states of Arizona and North Carolina, Reuters reports. With a credibility interval of 4 points, the final nationwide poll projects figures that favour Biden by 52 percent, while Trump follows with 44 percent. Though previous polls have shown that Trump and Biden tie across three states, this time around, Biden appears to have an outright lead. (With inputs from Reuters and CNN.)