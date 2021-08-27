Kabul Airport Blasts: 60 Afghans, 13 US Troops Dead; IS Claims Responsibility

At least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops have been killed as at least two blasts hit near the Kabul airport on Thursday, 26 August.

The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack, in which there were at least two suicide bombers, saying one of them targeted "translators and collaborators with the American army."

The attack comes days after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan earlier in August. Ever since then, chaotic scenes have emerged at the Kabul airport, with countries scrambling to evacuate their citizens and Afghans working with them, while locals have been desperate to flee the country.