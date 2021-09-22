NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and 17 Other Indo-Canadians Win Canada Elections

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
(Photo: Twitter/@theJagmeetSingh)
As many as 18 Indo-Canadian candidates will go to the House of Commons after securing victories in the Canada elections held on Monday, 20 September, that incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won.
Despite a sexual harassment crisis in the Canadian Armed Forces under his watch and the evacuation mission in Afghanistan which was vastly criticized, Defence minister Harjit Sajjan was re-elected from Vancouver South, with around 49 percent of the vote share, Hindustan Times reported.
Meanwhile, Bardish Chagger, minister of diversity, inclusion and youth, won from Waterloo in Ontario.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was re-elected from Burnaby South, with nearly 38 percent of the votes cast.
The NDP will again be the fourth-largest group in the House of Commons, behind Trudeau’s Liberal Party, the principal opposition Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois.
Several sitting MPs from the Greater Toronto Area were re-elected, including former parliamentary secretary Kamal Khera from Brampton West, Ruby Sahota from Brampton North, Sonia Sidhu from Brampton South and Arif Virani from Parkdale-High Park, Hindustan Times reported.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
