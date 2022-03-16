'Close the Sky,' Pleads Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Address to US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
(Photo: Screengrab)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of the United States (US) Congress on Wednesday, 16 March, in the backdrop of Russia's continued attack on his country.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced the Ukrainian president and praised his "courageous" military and people against the Russian forces who launched their assault on the country three weeks ago.
Zelenskyy invoked some major historical moments during his speech, but the key demand was quite straightforward: a no-fly zone.
The Ukrainian president rhetorically wondered if it is "too much to ask" the United States (US) and NATO allies to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
He also stated that Ukraine needed more anti-aircraft systems and fighter jets as well.
The Ukrainian president said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was about more than Ukraine, it was about democracy, about freedom and choice.
He reminded the Congress of the Pearl Harbor attack by Japan, and about the September 11 terrorist attacks on the US by al-Qaeda.
He then went to say that what is happening to Ukraine is something that "Europe has not seen in 80 years."
During his address, the Ukrainian president played a video prepared by his government with graphic images of death and destruction, including pictures of dead bodies of women and children, as medical workers scramble to save as many as they can.
It ended with the message, "Close the sky," another reiteration of the no-fly zone demand.
The president urged the West to unite as a collective of "responsible countries that have the consciousness to stop conflict immediately."
He even invoked the speedy response of the West to the coronavirus, asserting that if that same kind of collective action were to happen with respect to aiding Ukraine against Russia then "we will be able to save thousands of lives in our country."
Zelenskyy then went on to say that he is almost 45 years old but then claimed that there was no point in living "if the death can't be stopped."
Concluding his speech, he made an appeal to US president Joe Biden in English, and said, "As the leader of the nation I am addressing President Biden, you are the leader of the nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace. Thank you."
The president received a standing ovation for his speech.
