'Close the Sky,' Pleads Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Address to US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of the United States (US) Congress on Wednesday, 16 March, in the backdrop of Russia's continued attack on his country.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced the Ukrainian president and praised his "courageous" military and people against the Russian forces who launched their assault on the country three weeks ago.

Zelenskyy invoked some major historical moments during his speech, but the key demand was quite straightforward: a no-fly zone.