Israel Election: Benjamin Netanyahu vs Yair Lapid | Everything You Need To Know

Israel on Tuesday, 1 November, is holding its fifth general election in less than four years.

Why? This comes months after the ruling coalition - led by Naftali Bennett and the current prime minister Yair Lapid - lost their parliamentary majority in May this year, after the resignation of an Israeli-Palestinian lawmaker.

Netanyahu Exit - In June 2021, the ideologically diverse alliance had ousted former premier Benjamin Netanyahu from power - marking the end of his 12-year reign.

Will Netanyahu be able to stage a comeback? Or will Lapid succeed in stitching another alliance to keep him out of power? Here's everything you need to know about the 'too-close-to-call' election.