'Bin Laden's Successor Brought to Justice': Obama on al-Zawahiri's Killing

After United States President Joe Biden announced that the US had killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on Monday, 1 August, former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to welcome the move.
"More than 20 years after 9/11, one of the masterminds of that terrorist attack and Osama bin Laden’s successor as the leader of al-Qaeda – Ayman al-Zawahiri – has finally been brought to justice," he said.
"It’s a tribute to President Biden’s leadership, to the members of the intelligence community who have been working for decades for this moment, and to the counterterrorism professionals who were able to take al-Zawahiri out without a single civilian casualty," he added.
Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the attack took place on Sunday, and condemned it as a violation of "international principles" and the 2020 agreement on the US troop withdrawal.
Earlier, Biden had announced in a televised address that the US had killed al-Zawahiri in a drone airstrike in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. The airstrike was the first US attack in Afghanistan since American forces withdrew last year.
"This mission was carefully planned, rigorously minimising the risk of harm to other civilians. And one week ago, after being advised the conditions were optimal, I gave the final approval to go get him and the mission was a success," he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)