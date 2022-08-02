'Bin Laden's Successor Brought to Justice': Obama on al-Zawahiri's Killing

After United States President Joe Biden announced that the US had killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on Monday, 1 August, former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to welcome the move.

"More than 20 years after 9/11, one of the masterminds of that terrorist attack and Osama bin Laden’s successor as the leader of al-Qaeda – Ayman al-Zawahiri – has finally been brought to justice," he said.

"It’s a tribute to President Biden’s leadership, to the members of the intelligence community who have been working for decades for this moment, and to the counterterrorism professionals who were able to take al-Zawahiri out without a single civilian casualty," he added.