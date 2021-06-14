Naftali Bennett defeats Netanyahu in polls to become Israel’s PM

(Photo: Dr Omar Suleiman/ Twitter)
Israeli politician Naftali Bennett ousted the long-running Benjamin Netanyahu to become Israel's Prime Minister on Sunday, 13 June.
Netanyahu's extreme right-wing supporters shouted slurs at Bennett as the Parliament announced the former's close victory by a 60-59 majority, as per a Reuters report.
Bennett, 49, has previously served as the Defense Minister of Israel.
The right-wing leader will lead a newly-instituted eight-party coalition to form the government, along with centrist Yair Lapid. The two will take turns as the Prime Minister, with Bennett taking the first period of two years, and Lapid succeeding him in 2023.
It is the first time in Israel's political history that a party that represents the Arab minority will also be a part of the government. The coalition, consisting of left-wing, right-wing, centrist and Arab parties, is expected to have differences due to their divergent interests.
The new government is likely to focus its attention on domestic reforms and will avoid fiddling with international policies.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 6 June had said that the newly-formed eight-party coalition that is expected to defeat him is the result of "the greatest election fraud" in the history of democracy.
Netanyahu's accusation stems from Bennett's reneging on his earlier made vow that the the former would not partner with Arab, left-wing or centrist parties.
