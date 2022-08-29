US: Seven Killed in Separate Shootings in Detroit, Houston, and Washington

Detroit, Houston and Washington in the United States witnessed multiple separate shootings on Sunday, 28 August, which left at least seven dead, AFP reported.
Police in the city of Detroit launched a manhunt for a suspect on Sunday, who is believed to have shot four people at random, killing three of them, the police said.
A man who spotted the suspect peering into car windows and told him to stop was also shot once, White said.
The police said that three victims died and one survived. The suspect’s photographs were released to the public and he was subsequently captured.
White, speaking to a press conference, said that the shootings appeared to be “very random.” He said that the three victims were individually waiting for a bus, walking his dog and standing on the street, reported AFP.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said, “Multiple agencies are scouring several square miles right now, waiting for the individual to resurface.”
“This individual has already shot four people today,” he added.
Meanwhile, in Houston, Texas, four people were fatally shot by a gunman, who first set fire to their home on Sunday.
The gunman also forced firefighters tackling the flame to take cover before the police’s arrival, who shot him dead, AFP said.
Finner further said that the gunman had recently been told that he would be evicted, and that it “may have been a trigger" for him.
In the US’ capital of Washington, NFL football player Brian Robinson Jr was shot, but is in a stable condition, AFP reported.
A running back for for the Washington Commanders, Robinson was shot twice during a possible carjacking, the report added, quoting The Post.
The NFL player was subsequently taken to a hospital and is not believed to have life-threatening injuries, AFP added.
(With inputs from AFP)
