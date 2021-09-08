Taliban's Mullah Hasan Akhund Is the Head of Afghanistan's New Govt: Who Is He?

More than three weeks after seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban, on Tuesday, 7 September, announced the country’s new government.

Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close associate of Mullah Omar, the late founder of the movement, was named head of the new government, while Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the movement’s political office, will be his deputy.

Sarajuddin Haqqani, the son of the founder of Haqqani network, will be the new interior minister, whereas Mullah Omar’s son, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, will be the new defence minister.