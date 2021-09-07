Mohammad Hasan Akhund to Lead New 'Acting' Taliban Govt in Afghanistan

Mohammad Hasan Akhund will lead the new 'acting' Taliban government in Afghanistan, a spokesperson for the group said on Tuesday, 7 September, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be deputy Afghan leader, the spokesman added.

While Baradar will be first deputy leader, Mawlavi Hannafi will be second deputy leader and Mullah Yaquoub will be acting minister of defence. Serajuddin Haqqani has been appointed as acting interior minister in the new government in Afghanistan, reported TOLO News.

The Taliban seized power in the country on 15 August after capturing Kabul. Since then, it has been on the verge of announcing the new government.