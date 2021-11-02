Moscow and Beijing Seek To Lift UN Sanctions Off Pyongyang

In a draft resolution to the United Nations (UN) Security Council, China and Russia are urging the removal of sanctions on North Korea, Reuters reported on 2 November 2021.

Both allies of Pyongyang are trying to lift the ban on export of statues, seafood, and textiles.

They are also trying to remove a cap on the import of refined petroleum.

The official objective of such a move is stated to have "the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population" in North Korea, which has been a victim of the UN sanctions since 2006 because of the nuclear and ballistic missile programmes that it maintains.

This is not the first time Moscow and Beijing have asked for bans on North Korea to be lifted.