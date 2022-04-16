More Than 150 Palestinians Injured After Israeli Forces Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Aqsa mosque.
(Photo: iStock)
More than 150 Palestinians have been injured in clashes after the Israeli riot police entered the Al-Aqsa mosque's (the third holiest site for Muslims) compound in Jerusalem on Friday, 15 April.
Most of the injuries suffered by Palestinians were caused by rubber bullets, stun grenades, and batons, according to the Palestine Red Crescent, reported by The Guardian.
"Police were forced to enter the grounds to disperse the crowd and remove the stones and rocks, in order to prevent further violence," the ministry tweeted.
In response to the violence, the United States stated that it was "deeply concerned" about the situation.
"We call on all sides to exercise restraint (and) avoid provocative actions and rhetoric," said State Department spokesman Ned Price.
"We urge Palestinian and Israeli officials to work cooperatively to lower tensions and ensure the safety of everyone," the statement added.
This year's Ramadan coincides with Passover, an important week-long Jewish holiday that began on Friday at sundown, and also the Christian Holy Week.
Last year, similar violence had sparked the 2021 Israel–Palestine crisis, that had led to the deaths of more than 250 Palestinians.
(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian)
