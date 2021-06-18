Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza 2nd Time Since May’s Ceasefire

Israel launched air strikes on Gaza on Thursday, 17 June, in retaliation to the launching of dozens of incendiary balloons into southern Israel from Gaza for the third consecutive day, as per Xinhua news agency.



The Palestinian sources and witnesses said that several explosions were heard in the northern and southern Gaza Strip following the airstrikes.

Severe damage was caused to the military posts, but no immediate injuries were reported.

The Israeli media reports said that the incendiary balloons launched from Gaza caused at least eight fires in communities close to the borders.

Launching of incendiary balloons at Israel has been going on since Tuesday, 15 June, in protest against the Israeli rightists' flag march in East Jerusalem.