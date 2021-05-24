‘Dream Shattered’: Owner of Gaza Bookstore Bombed By Israel
Shaban Aslim said that his dream is shattered and he’s not sure if he will be able to rebuild it again.
Shohini Bose
Owner breaks down as Gaza’s biggest bookstore is destroyed by Israeli air strike | (Photo: Altered by The Quint/Shruti Mathur)
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
“This was my dream. Not just a bookstore. My dream is shattered. Only God knows if I can rebuild this store again...”
These were the words of Shaban Aslim, owner of Samir Mansour Bookshop – Gaza’s biggest bookstore that was razed to the ground by an Israeli air strike. Breaking down next to the pile of rubble, he recalled how much he struggled to build the store and asked what they had done to deserve this.
The Samir Mansour bookstore was built 21 years ago and served as a community centre and book shop for the local Gaza community and Palestinian school children.
Samir Mansour Bookshop – after and before it was destroyed by Israeli air strike
‘Stopped Eating So I Could Afford to Open This Store’
The one-minute video, which was originally filmed by Middle East Eye and has now gone viral, shows Aslim struggling to hold back his tears, recalling how he would restrict himself and his family to be able to afford the bookstore.
“Honestly, the bookstore cost me so much. I stayed up long nights. I stayed up for years. I stopped eating so that I could afford to open this store. I would restrict myself, my children and my siblings so that I could afford to open this shop. Thank God for that.”
Shaban Aslim, owner of Gaza’s biggest bookstore, destroyed by an Israeli air strike
When asked if he would be able to rebuild the store, he said he hopes that by God’s grace, he could some day afford to open it again.
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire after days of bloodshed following dozens of Israeli air strikes in Palestinian territories and Hamas militant group attacking Israeli cities.
As of 22 May 2021, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least 248 people, including 66 children and 38 women in Gaza that is home to nearly 2 million Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. According to local officials, over 95 multi-storey apartments and residential buildings have been destroyed by airstrikes.