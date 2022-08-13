Montenegro: At Least 10 Dead in Mass Shooting in Cetinje; PM Declares Mourning

At least 10 people were killed in Cetinje, Montenegro, a lone gunman shot dead three members of the same family before shooting bystanders on Friday, 12 August, Reuters reported.

A 34-year-old man with a hunting rifle fatally shot two siblings, one eight years old and another 11 years old, and their mother.

"For now, it is not clear what prompted [the suspect] to commit such a heinous act, on which occasion he himself was deprived of his life," prosecutor Andrijana Nastic told journalists, reported BBC.