24 Killed, 70 Injured as Metro Overpass Collapses in Mexico City

A metro overpass collapsed on Monday night in Mexico City, sending the coaches of a passenger train diving to the ground and killing more than 20 people, authorities said.

At least 70 others were injured, officials said, and an unknown number remain trapped amid the debris and the twisted metal.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum arrived at the crash site to coordinate the search and rescue operation and later confirmed that 24 people had died, news agency AFP reported.