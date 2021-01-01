‘Expect China to Provide Urgent Assistance to Sailors’: MEA

The vessels are still waiting for the discharge of their cargo, which China claims is because of COVID-19 related restrictions.

“There is a growing stress on the crew members on account of the long delay,” the statement by official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava read, adding that, “Given this and our concern for the increasingly difficult conditions for our crew members, these two cases are being pursued vigorously.”

The MEA has explained in its response to the media that the Indian ambassador to China has personally taken up the issue with the Vice Foreign Minister in Beijing, requesting that the ships be allowed to dock or at least change their crews.