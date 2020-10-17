‘May Good Triumph Over Evil’: Joe Biden Tweets Navratri Wish

May good once again triumph over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all,” Biden tweeted.

Democratic nominee for the 2020 United States Presidential Elections , Joe Biden on 17 October sent out wishes for the festival of Navratri. “As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the U.S. and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all,” Biden tweeted.

This comes ahead of the November 3 polls which will decide the next head of the United States of America in which Biden will take on Republican candidate and incumbent President Donald Trump.

