Mass Shooting in US' Maine Leaves 16 Dead, Dozens Wounded; Suspect at Large

Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday, 25 October.
A mass shooting in the United States on Wednesday night, 25 October, has left at least 16 people dead and dozens more wounded.
The latest: A man opened fired at two locations (a bowling alley and a bar) in the town of Lewiston, Maine, according to a report by the Associated Press.
The shooter is currently on the run and a manhunt is underway.
An individual named Robert Card has been identified as a "person of interest", according to a police information bulletin.
Maine Police released photos of the purported shooter, asking people to contact the authorities if they spotted him.
In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriffs Office, an unidentified shooter points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, 25 October. Maine State Police ordered residents in the states second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night as the suspect remains at large.
What they're saying: "We are currently dealing with an active shooter incident (Schemengees and Sparetime Recreation). Please stay off the roads to allow emergency responders access to the hospitals," the Lewiston Maine Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.
“Seek alternative routes to circumvent the area and any disruptions. If already operating in the affected region, adhere to all instructions issued by local officials, including the shelter-in-place order," authorities said.
US President Joe Biden has been briefed about the shooting, the White House said.
Why it matters: With a lack of tough gun control laws and substantial reforms, mass shootings in the US have become a tragically common occurrence. Over 564 mass shootings have reportedly taken place in the country up till October 2023, Vox reported.
Of note: A shooting that leaves four or more people injured is classified as a mass shooting, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Know more: Thursday's mass shooting occurred in the town of Lewiston, which is 56 kilometres away from Portland, as per AP.
Lewiston is reportedly the second-largest city in the state.
It is also home to a sizeable Somali population and other African immigrants, the report said.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
