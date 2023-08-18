Two Dead After Argument Over Pet Dogs Leads to Fatal Shooting in MP's Indore

Six people, including two women, were wounded in the incident and are reportedly undergoing treatment at MY Hospital.

Know more: Rajpal Rajawat allegedly shot and killed two of his neighbours in the city's Krishna Bagh colony.

The quarrel broke out at 10:30pm when Rajawat was walking his dogs, authorities said.

"Rajpal had gone to walk his dogs and there was a fight between Rajpal's dog and another dog owned by a neighbour [Rahul]. This brawl between the two dogs led to a scuffle between the neighbours and then Rajpal resorted to firing," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrinder Singh said.