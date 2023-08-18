Two Dead After Argument Over Pet Dogs Leads to Fatal Shooting in MP's Indore

Image used for representational purposes only.
A heated argument over pet dogs led to a deadly shooting in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday night, 17 August.
Know more: Rajpal Rajawat allegedly shot and killed two of his neighbours in the city's Krishna Bagh colony.
Rajawat is employed as a security guard at State Bank of Baroda.
The two deceased were identified as Mahesh Verma (28) and Devkaran Amcha (35).
Six people, including two women, were wounded in the incident and are reportedly undergoing treatment at MY Hospital.
The quarrel broke out at 10:30pm when Rajawat was walking his dogs, authorities said.
Enraged over the incident, locals claimed, Rajawat ran to his home, grabbed his rifle, got up to the terrace of his house, and started shooting.
Rahul's family members who had gathered at the spot suffered injuries from the gunshots.
Of note: The accused has been apprehended and taken into custody, with his licensed firearm confiscated.
