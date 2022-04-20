Mariupol: Russia Gives Surrender Deadline As Ukrainian Troops Face 'Last Days'

A view inside the Mariupol theatre, damaged during fighting.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
A commander for Ukrainian troops in Mariupol has said that his troops were "maybe facing" their "last days, if not hours", as Russia provided a new deadline for them to surrender on Wednesday, 20 April.
Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade claimed that Russian troops are outnumbering Ukrainian ones by 10 to 1.
"We appeal to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state," he pleaded in a video message.
The Russian defence ministry also said that a previous offer was made on Tuesday, but was rejected by Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has sworn that his forces in Mariupol would "fight to the end".
The Azovstal steel plant is the last remaining stronghold for Ukrainian troops in the port city, and is being constantly struck by bunker-buster bombs, according to an adviser to Zelenskyy.
Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday, "The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent."
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has failed to capture any of the large cities including Kyiv, forcing the former to shift all its focus to the eastern part of the country.
Click here to understand why Mariupol is so important to Russia.
