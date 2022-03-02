‘Mama, This is So Hard’: Dead Russian Soldier's Last Text to His Mother

An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. Representational image.
A Russian soldier, who was a part of the country’s military operation in Ukraine, had text-messaged his mother just before being killed. He had said, “Mama, this is so hard,” Ukraine's ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya informed the United Nations (UN) General Assembly session on Monday, 28 February.
The soldier said in his final message to his mother that he was "afraid" and that the Russian army was "even targeting civilians", the ambassador added.
Kyslytsya said, "I would like to read these messages from a smartphone of a killed Russian soldier," and read:
Kyslytsya held up images of the text messages and added, "This was several moments before he was killed. Just realise the magnitude of this tragedy."
Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, saying, "Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine."
He had further warned, "Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country and our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history."
During the special session, the 11th in the UN General Assembly's history, Russia defended its decision to invade Ukraine, while other nations pleaded for peace.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "The fighting in Ukraine must stop. Enough is enough."
Representatives of more than 100 countries are expected to speak over three days as the UN decides if it will support a resolution that demands Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine. A vote is expected on Wednesday, and it must reach a two-thirds threshold to pass.
