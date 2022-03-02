‘Mama, This is So Hard’: Dead Russian Soldier's Last Text to His Mother

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

A Russian soldier, who was a part of the country’s military operation in Ukraine, had text-messaged his mother just before being killed. He had said, “Mama, this is so hard,” Ukraine's ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya informed the United Nations (UN) General Assembly session on Monday, 28 February.

The soldier said in his final message to his mother that he was "afraid" and that the Russian army was "even targeting civilians", the ambassador added.

Kyslytsya said, "I would like to read these messages from a smartphone of a killed Russian soldier," and read: