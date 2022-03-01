Disney & Sony Pictures Suspend Film Releases in Russia Due to Ukraine Invasion

Disney pauses release of films like Turning Red in Russian theatres.
(Photo Courtesy: Disney)
Disney and Sony Pictures will suspend the release of their films in theatres in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, the companies announced separately on Monday. Some other firms have also decided to pull out of the country since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion last week.
"Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar," Disney said in a statement.
"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees", it added.
Sony Pictures also said that it would halt the planned theatrical releases in Russia, including Morbius. "This is due to the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly", the company said in a statement.
