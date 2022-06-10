Jan 6 Hearings: Ivanka Trump Says Her Father’s Election in 2020 Was Not Stolen

He added that he had "repeatedly told the president in no uncertain terms that I did not see evidence of fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election. And frankly, a year and a half later, I still haven’t."

Ivanka Trump, when asked by committee investigators on how Barr's revelations influenced her thoughts about the election, said, "It affected my perspective."

On 6 January 2021, pro-Trump protesters had stormed the US Capitol in Washington, DC, in scenes that were broadcast live on multiple news channels across the world.

The House panel has blamed Trump, claiming that the attack was not spontaneous but a planned "attempted coup" that was triggered by his efforts of overturning the 2020 election where he suffered a massive defeat.

