Magdalena Andersson Is Sweden's First Female PM, for the Second Time This Week

Magdalena Andersson of the Swedish Social Democratic Party (S/SAP) became the prime minister of Sweden on Monday, 29 November, for the second time in less than a week, Reuters reported.

Andersson, who is 54 years old and an economist, was initially named prime minister last week on 24 November, but resigned just a few hours later after the Swedish Parliament – the Riksdag – refused to support her budget for the year 2022, and instead supported the Opposition coalition's spending plan.

Her resignation also came as a response to the Green Party, which is allied to the S/SAP, pulling out of the governing coalition due to disagreements with the Opposition budget.

Let's take a look at all of this in a little more detail.