At Least 2 Killed, 5 Injured in Los Angeles Park Shooting

Two people were killed and five injured on Monday, 25 July, in a shooting at a park in Los Angeles, United States, where cars were on display, authorities said.

The attack, which took place at Peck Park in the San Pedro community, may have involved more than one shooter and seems to have started after a dispute between two parties, Los Angeles Police Captain Kelly Muniz said, as per NBC.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)