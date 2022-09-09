‘End of an Age’: Liz Truss, Narendra Modi, Others React to Queen’s Death

PM Modi and Queen Elizabeth II
(Photo: Narendra Modi)
After the royal family confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, passed away on Thursday, 8 September, at the age of 96, tributes poured in from across the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and UK's new PM Liz Truss, United States President Joe Biden, and French President Emmanuel Macron were among several world leaders who reacted to her death.
UK's new prime minister, Liz Truss, made an address to the nation on the steps of Downing Street, saying that Queen Elizabeth II's death comes as a "huge shock to the nation and the world."
She called her death "the passing of the second Elizabethan age."
She said the Queen was a personal inspiration to her as well as many Britons and that "her devotion to duty is an example to us all."
Addressing the ascension of the new king, she said, "Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.
"With the King's family we mourn the loss of his mother and come together. We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to us for so long. God save the King."
Truss' predecessor, Boris Johnson, released a three-part statement on his Twitter page.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour," PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.
He even recounted an interaction with her.
"In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family," India's president Droupadi Murmu tweeted.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era," United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in their statement.
"Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special," the statement said.
"We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world," it added.
Former President Donald Trump also released a long statement, in which he called Queen Elizabeth II "a grand and beautiful lady."
"Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world," he said.
His predecessor Barack Obama wrote, "Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service."
Emmanuel Macron, the French President, initially tweeted a picture of Queen Elizabeth II.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," he added in a subsequent tweet.
"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter.
"As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time," he added.
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the Queen as a "role model and inspiration for millions" and lauded her role in repairing relations between the UK and Germany after World War II. "She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour," he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)