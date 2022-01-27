Justice Stephen Breyer to Retire From US SC, Biden to Pick Successor

Widespread media reports in the US said that Justice Stephen Breyer will retire from the Supreme Court.

If the rumours prove to be true, US President Joe Biden will get the opportunity to fulfil one of his campaign pledges and nominate the first Black woman judge to the SC bench.

Not only would that nomination be a landmark one in the apex court's history, it would also provide a much-needed boost to the liberal wing of the US Supreme Court.

The bench is currently dominated by a conservative super-majority due to former President Donald Trump's nominations of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Justice Breyer is 83 years old and has been repeatedly asked by Democrats, especially the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, to retire soon, The Guardian reported.