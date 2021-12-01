Lawyer Who Worked For Trump to Auction NFT of Memoir That He Wrote in Prison

Former US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen will display and auction a non-fungible token (NFT) of the first page of his memoir titled Disloyal: A Memoir, which he wrote during his prison term.

The move was announced on 1 December by ArtGrails, which describes itself as a "standalone Blue Chip NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) platform" on its own website.

The ArtGrails NFT exhibition is supposed to begin on 1 December and will go on till the 12th.