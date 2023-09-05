'A Gift From Gods', Germany's Largest Hindu Temple Set to Open on Diwali

The association to build the Sri-Ganesha Hindu Temple has been active since 2004. Shortly thereafter, the district authority offered the association the plot of land on the edge of Hasenheide park, between the districts of Kreuzberg, Neukölln and Tempelhof.

"A gift from the gods," Krishnamurthy called it. Building work for the new facility was due to commence in 2007, then 2010. There were many ground-breaking ceremonies; various dates were set for its completion. But for a long time, there was not enough money. Krishnamurthy recounts the many phases of the building process in Germany: regulations, approval procedures, deadlines, financing plans.

The temple, which is now almost finished — Krishnamurthy explains it without complaint — was built solely with the foundation's own funds. "We have carried this through with our own donations. There was no support from the Berlin Senate, from the district authority or from the federal government. I can also understand that." He continued: "We did not want to build a temple on credit. Our future generations would have eventually had to pay it back. So, we were dependent on donations."