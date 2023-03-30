Lahore High Court Strikes Down Pakistan's Colonial-Era Sedition Law

One of the petitions, which one Haroon Farooq filed, noted that the law has been “recklessly used in Pakistan” as a tool of exploitation.

The Lahore High Court invalidated Pakistan's sedition law on Thursday, 30 March, which criminalised the incitement of "disaffection" against the government and said it was inconsistent with the constitution.

“Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Federal or Provincial Government established by law shall be punished with imprisonment for life to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine.”