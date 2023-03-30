Lahore High Court Strikes Down Pakistan's Colonial-Era Sedition Law

One of the petitions, which one Haroon Farooq filed, noted that the law has been “recklessly used in Pakistan” as a tool of exploitation.
Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
The Lahore High Court invalidated Pakistan's sedition law on Thursday, 30 March, which criminalised the incitement of "disaffection" against the government and said it was inconsistent with the constitution.
The law states:`
The Lahore High Court's Justice Shahid Karim invalidated the law while hearing a batch of petition seeking to annul Section 124A of Pakistan's Penal Code, which claimed that the law was being misused by the government to thwart their rivals.
One of the petitions, which was filed by one Haroon Farooq, noted that the law has been “recklessly used in Pakistan” as a tool of exploitation that is used to curb free speech and expression which is guaranteed under Article 19 of Pakistan's constitution.
Justice Karim is also the same judge who convicted former dictator General Pervez Musharraf in 2019, sentencing him to death in absentia.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)