Twitter Withholds Pakistan Govt Official Account in India, 3rd Time in 365 days

According to Twitter guidelines, such actions can be taken in response to legal demands, such as court orders.
(Photo: iStock)
In response to a legal demand, Twitter blocked the official account of the Pakistan government. The account's page displays a message which says, "@GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."
"@GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," the message said.
According to Twitter guidelines, such actions can be taken in response to legal demands, such as court orders. The social media giant stated that if it "receives a valid and properly scoped request from an authorised entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time."
However, the account remains available for viewing in the United States and Canada.
In August, eight more news channels on YouTube were banned, including one based in Pakistan, for posting alleged "fake, anti-India" content on their respective pages.
The I&B Ministry had said in a statement that the action was taken as per emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)