Khalistan Supporters, Pro-India Crowd Clash at SFJ Referendum Rally in Melbourne

Local media reported that counter-protests by a group carrying Indian tricolours at the site where the "referendum" was being held led to arguments and then clashes. A report by The Age said that a group of pro-India supporters waving national flags arrived at the voting site in Federation Square, leading to scuffles.

Victoria Police quickly responded to separate and disperse the crowd, and arrested two people - a 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man - who were issued with a penalty notice for riotous behaviour.