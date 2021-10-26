Suspect Confesses Crime, Says FB Post Incited Bangladesh Violence Against Hindus

A key suspect and his accomplice accused of inciting hatred through social media and instigating the recent violence against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh confessed to their crime in a pre-trial hearing on Sunday, 24 October, a court official said.

Shaikat Mandal, the key suspect, confessed before a magistrate that it was his Facebook post that led to the violence in Rangpur, Pirganj sub-district, on 17 October, news agency PTI reported.