Key Aspects Of The Queen's Funeral That Shed Light On Her Life

King Charles III and his siblings walked slowly behind their mother's coffin while entering the Westminster Abbey and the procession was attended by two of the Queen's great-grandchildren, nine-year-old Prince George, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte.

A wreath made of flowers and foliage from the gardens of Buckingham Palace and royal residences Clarence House and Highgrove House adorned the Queen's coffin while the floral arrangement included a myrtle that was grown from a sprig which was originally in the Queen's wedding bouquet.

The wreath also included a handwritten note from the King saying,"In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

According to a report by the CNN, the hymn that was sung at the Queen's wedding to Prince Philip also featured in the funeral music. Prince Philip, the Queen's husband of 73 years died in 2021.