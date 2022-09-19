Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral To Be Held Today at London's Westminster Abbey

The service is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm (Indian Standard Time) and will continue for about an hour.

The Queen's body was brought from Scotland's Balmoral Castle, where she passed away at the age of 96 on 8 September, to London's Buckingham Palace.

Last week, the coffin carrying the Queen's body was taken by a horse-drawn gun carriage to the Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament, where it lay in state for four days.