Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral To Be Held Today at London's Westminster Abbey

The funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm on Monday.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/The Royal Family.)
Hundreds of foreign royals and leaders from across the world are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, 19 September, in London's Westminster Abbey.
Eighteen members of the Queen's family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, will also be present, The Guardian reported.
The service is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm (Indian Standard Time) and will continue for about an hour.
The Queen's body was brought from Scotland's Balmoral Castle, where she passed away at the age of 96 on 8 September, to London's Buckingham Palace.
Last week, the coffin carrying the Queen's body was taken by a horse-drawn gun carriage to the Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament, where it lay in state for four days.
Following the state funeral, the first one that Britain will see in over six decades, the funeral procession will leave for Wellington Arch, and the casket will be placed in a hearse and taken to the St George's Chapel at the Windsor Castle, where a televised committal service will be held.
Later in the day, a private family service will be held, during which the Queen will be buried with her late husband, Prince Phillip, at the St George's Chapel.
As a mark of respect, several businesses have announced that they will shut shop on Monday, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl, Aldi, and Primark, as per The Guardian.
(With inputs from The Guardian.)