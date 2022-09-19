In Photos: Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral Held at London's Westminster Abbey

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, and other members of the Royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service took place at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.
David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, led the funeral but the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, gave the sermon and the commendation, which is the ceremonial moment when the Queen is entrusted to God.
Here are a few glimpses of the funeral service at Westminster Abbey:
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into St Georges Chapel for her Committal Service, in Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.
The Royal State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday 19 September, 2022, ahead of the committal service.
Britain's King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.
Members of the armed forces march during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
President Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana before the commencement of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, United Kingdom.
King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, and other members of the Royal family during the funeral service.
The final members of the public pay their respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereigns orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London early Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
King Charles III sits in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.
Funeral service takes place at London's Westminster Hall
On the wreath, King Charles wrote a card which read, “In loving and devoted memory” and included his official royal signature of “Charles R.”
The Queen's coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey.
Royal guards stand by the coffin of Britains Queen Elizabeth II, as members of the public pay their respects, following her death, during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, in Westminster Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
