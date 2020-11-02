Kamala Harris Answers Questions on Food, Women, Leadership & More

Kamala Harris is the first Black woman to be nominated for a major post by a big political party. The Quint After Senator Perdue mocked the pronunciation of ‘Kamala’, Twitter armed its timeline with ‘#MyNameIs’ in Harris’ defence. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) World Kamala Harris is the first Black woman to be nominated for a major post by a big political party.

56-year old Senator Kamala Harris, who is running alongside Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential elections, answered some questions asked by Instagram users on Twitter on Sunday, 1 November. Harris, the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, is the first Black woman and also the first woman of Indian origin to be picked for a top post by a major political party. Answering questions about her mental health, women, conserving the environment, LGBTQ+ rights, what it means to be a leader, among others, and even her favourite Indian dishes, she tweeted a video saying: “You asked, I answered.”

Upon being asked what her plan is to ensure a sustainable and eco-friendly future, Harris answered: “We have to have timelines. And we have to have commitments. And Joe and I are prepared to make both commitments with timelines.” Harris also highlighted that the Biden administration’s goal will be to ensure “net zero emissions by 2050.”

As the first Black woman to be nominated for a top political post, Harris spoke on women and leadership, reminding young girls that they “never have to ask permission to lead.”

“I have in my career been told many times, ‘It’s not your time’, ‘It’s not your turn’. Let me just tell you, I eat ‘no’ for breakfast. So, I would recommend the same. It’s a hearty breakfast,” she added.

On a more personal note, Harris, who is of Indian origin, even answered a question about her favourite Indian dishes, "So, South Indian, it would be Idli with... a really good Sambar, and then North Indian, probably any kind of tikka." When asked about LGBTQ+ communities, the senator laid particular emphasis on transgender people, particularly Black transgender women who “need to feel protected and safe.” In an election that has seen instances of voter suppression and misinformation, someone asked, “Will my vote make a difference?” The VP candidate reminded her audience that there are many places where “one or two votes make the difference in an entire election.” Biden and Harris are running against US President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence in the US presidential elections, to be held on 3 November.